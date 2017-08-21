Railways accidents become continuing story in three years of NDA Govt.: Congress

New Delhi: After the Government yesterday suspended four railway officials and sent Northern Railway General Manager R.N. Kulshrestha on leave in Utkal train derailment tragedy in Muzaffarnagar, the Congress Party on Monday said that the railways accident has become the continuing story in the last three years of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. “We are not at all satisfied. In last three years of this NDA Government, 27 major accidents took place including this one. No single accident was investigated properly.

Today, the railways accident is the continuing story. Let this minister and the government think whether they should take moral responsibility or not,” Congress leader PC Chako told ANI. Another grand old party leader Brijesh Kalappa said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only knows how to blame the Opposition instead of accepting their own mistakes.

“Who will take the responsibility of this tragic accident in Muzaffarnagar? As in Modi government there is no one to take the responsibility. They only know to how to blame the Opposition, to demand resignations from others instead of giving on their own mistakes,” Kalappa said. At least 23 people were killed and over 100 others were injured as 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli region in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Following the mishap, the Government on Sunday suspended four railway officials and sent Northern Railway General Manager R.N. Kulshrestha on leave. The authority also sent Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi, Member of Engineering, Railway Board (secretary level) on leave and transferred Chief Track Engineer, Northern Railway.