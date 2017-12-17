RAHUL TAKES OVER

New Delhi : Rahul Gandhi, 47, on Saturday took over as the new Congress President with much fanfare, dancing and bursting of crackers by party workers and vowed to turn Congress as India’s “grand old and young party” to defeat the politics of anger and hatred practised by the BJP. His message to the party was never to buckle down, back down when the Congress is attacked but stand up to them “and their anger and hatred makes all of us stronger.” He exhorted to “never back down from promise to our country and our beloved people, our commitment to India’s past, its present and its future.”

Decrying BJP trying to put the country on fire and violence that will be very difficult to extinguish, Rahul said the Congress is the only force to checkmate it.

“Voh aag lagaate hain, hum buzate hain. Voh nafrat ki baat karte hain, hum pyar karte hain. Ye fark hai unme aur hum-me (They trigger fire, we extinguish it; they talk of hatred, we spread love. That is the difference between them and us),” he said.

Sonia Gandhi, 71, said “I am proud of his endurance and firmness and I am confident he will lead the party with a pure heart, patience and devotion.”

“While from his very childhood, he has borne the experience of violence, the savage personal attacks he has confronted since entering politics have served to make him a brave and strong-hearted man,” she said.

Rahul left no doubt that he has to take on PM Modi at every step as he said: “The Congress took India into the 21st century while the PM is taking up backwards, to a medieval past where people are butchered because of who they are, beaten up for what they believe and killed for what they eat.” There was an atmosphere of celebration all around the AICC headquarters.

NO GOODBYE YET FOR SONIA

New Delhi : Sonia Gandhi is not yet retiring from active politics nor her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is to contest in 2019 for the Rai Bareli seat she holds in the Lok Sabha. Who else will know it better than Priyanka? She put a full-stop to all speculation when stopped by a reporter while she was leaving the AICC headquarters after

coronation of her brother Rahul as the new Congress president. Asked if she has to prepare for contesting from Rae Bareli in 2019, Priyanka quipped: “There is no question of my contesting….my mother (Sonia) will be contesting from Rae Bareli.”