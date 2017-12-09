Rahul punctures Modi’s claim of big hand to tribals

New Delhi : Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Friday narrated how the BJP had taken the tribals of Gujarat for a ride during 22 years of its rule in the state.

In his 10th question in a series of “a question a day to PM Modi,” Rahul posed questions on how the poor tribals of the state were fooled by the BJP all these years.

“Snatched away land from Adivasis, Didn’t give them forest rights, Lakhs of land titles pending, Got neither school nor hospital, No house to homeless nor jobs to youth,” Rahul said in a tweet.

“Exodus has broken Adivasi society. Modiji, where are promised Rs 55,000 crore under Vanbandhu Yojana,” he asked.