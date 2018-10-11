Rahul Gandhi will take part in discussion on HAL’s contribution to country on October 13: Congress

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take part in a discussion on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s contribution to the country on October 13, but a mega protest meet against the Rafale fighter jet deal has been postponed, state Congress said Thursday. Congress’ Karnataka chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the protest meet has been postponed and would be organised on a later day in the city.

“Rahul Gandhi is coming day after tomorrow (Saturday, October 13), earlier we had planned to organise a huge protest meet by gathering about a lakh people against the Rafale deal scandal and preparations were on for it…but we are not doing it as he has other commitments,” Gundu Rao said. Rao, however, said Gandhi would be participating in a discussion about HAL’s contribution to the country.

He said this discussion was not being organised by the congress party, but by “some people” who are “pained” by the government’s attempts to “ruin HAL’s name.” “It is a discussion about HAL organised by few, as its name is being ruined by the central government with their statements.so this will be a discussion about HAL’s contribution to the country,” he said. HAL employees, former employees and some common people may also be participating, he said.

As Rahul Gandhi has raised this issue in a big way, they wanted him to be part of it, he said. However, the congress state unit had yesterday said Rahul Gandhi would meet employees on October 13 and will be talking about the “controversial” Rafale deal. “Shri Rahul Gandhi will meet employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on October 13. He will be talking about the controversial Rafale deal, and will also address a party workers’ rally in the city,” the state unit of the party had tweeted quoting Rao.

Replying to a question, Rao said the congress had neither organised nor sought any permission to hold a meeting inside the HAL’s premises. “Who said it is being organised inside (HAL) ..we never sought permission, we are not organising the event, who told you. It is only a discussion about HAL organised by few,” he added. Asked about details of the event, Rao said it is scheduled to be held at Cubbon park here on October 13 afternoon, and it may be restricted to invitees, details of which would be clear by tomorrow.