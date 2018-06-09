Rahul Gandhi condoles death of former Union minister L P Shahi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister L.P. Shahi died on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. He was 98. Congress President Rahul Gandhi condoled Shahi’s death and said his loss will be felt by all party leaders.

Shahi was admitted to AIIMS on Thursday. “The loss of L.P. Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister and CWC (Congress Working Committee) member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Gandhi tweeted. Shahi was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1980 and in 1984 he became an MP from Muzaffarpur.