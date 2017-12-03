QUESTION MARK ON EVM HELPING BJP SWEEP POLLS

New Delhi : A new question mark was put on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as they helped the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep 14 of the 16 mayor’s posts even while the party polled very little votes in other elections of the local urban bodies in Uttar Pradesh that were conducted with the ballot papers.

The social media was quick to question why the BJP swept EVM-based polls but lost in four other local elections held with ballot papers.

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission also released statistics of the results declared on Friday on its website <<http://sec.up.nic.in/eleclive/ULBResult.html>> confirming this discrepancy.

Sanajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, who have been the state’s chief ministers, also claimed the BJP perpetuating the “EVM fraud” to win the elections.

They cited how the BJP had won 14 of 16 posts of the Mayor where the polls were conducted with EVMs, but fared miserably in all other civic elections conducted with the ballot paper. The BSP had won two Mayor posts. “BJP has won only 15% seats in ballot paper areas and 46% in EVM areas,” Yadav tweeted.

The official break-up of the Uttar Pradesh elections confirmed the figures viral on the social media since early morning showing the BJP’s poor show in all polls, except those of mayors, conducted through ballot papers.

The Congress appeared quite upset as BJP may repeat the same “EVM magic” of UP in Gujarat that goes to the Assembly poll just a week away on December 9 in the first phase and on December 14 in the second phase.

It is preparing a case to go before the Election Commission as well as approach the Supreme Court to reiterate its demand to count paper slips of VVPAT (verifiable paper audit trail) machines to be attached to all EVMs in Gujarat to let people be assured of no hanky-panky in alleged tampering of EVMs. The party’s legal experts are studying the official data of the UP urban local elections to raise the issue.

Akhilesh blames EVMs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav put the blame on EVMs for his party’s rout in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, and accused the BJP of using all means including state resources to win the elections. “Where voting was done by EVM, the BJP got 46 per cent of the seats, but only 15 per cent where voting was done by ballot,” he said. Also, BSP chief Mayawati threw an open challenge to BJP to hold the 2019 LS polls using ballot papers.

BJP CLAIMS VICTORY IN ALL FIELDS

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dismissed a “red herring” of EVM manipulation by opposition parties and social media, pointing out that it had won not only 14 of 16 posts of mayors through EVM, but also the highest seats in every field even in the Uttar Pradesh urban local elections conducted with the ballot papers. It reeled out statistics to ascertain its claim. It won 70 posts of the Municipal (Nagar Palika) Parishad presidents as against Samajwadi Party’s 45, BSP’s 29 and Congress 9. It also bagged as many as 922 Parishad memberships as against the SP’s 477, BSP’s 262 and Cong’s 158. In Nagar Panchayat elections, BJP won 100 seats of presidents as against the SP’s 83, BSP’s 45 and Cong’s 17 while winning 664 seats of members as against SP’s 453, BSP’s 218 and Cong’s 126.