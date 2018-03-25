Put PM Modi on lie detector test, says Congress

New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves to be put on a lie detector test as a retaliation to Modi and BJP Amit Shah Friday night telling their party MPs to go to the people to explain the “lies” that the Opposition is spreading.

Party spokesman Tom Vadakkan told reporters that the Prime Minister has been indulging in blatant lies. They are not “jumlas” as Shah describes but “they are lies, lies and pure lies.”

He said the government is heaping lies to counter the no-confidence motion on going back on promise of granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj continued with lies for over three years to the people and the families that 39 Indian labourers abducted in Iraq were alive. The families are asking for appointment while Sushma looks the other way.

Vadakkan said there is not just once instance of lie, citing how four Supreme Court judges appealed to the common man for justice as the Modi government has “demonetised” the judicial system by not filling up the posts of the judges even while the backlog of cases shoot up to 55,000 in the Apex Court, 37 lakh in the High ourts and 2.6 crore in the lower courts.