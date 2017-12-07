Pro-Kannada outfit stages protest against Sunny Leone’s show on New Year’s eve

Bengaluru: A pro-Kannada organisation took out a march here today, in protest against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s scheduled visit to the city on December 31 for a New Year’s Eve show, saying it would be an “assault” on the city’s culture.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) also staged a demonstration and burnt the pictures of Leone, demanding the cancellation of her programme. An advertising firm has organised the programme, which is scheduled to be held in a big hotel in the city, Harish, a KRV office-bearer, said.

The tickets for the programme were being sold only from some infotech and biotech companies, he claimed.

The programme would be an “assault on the city’s culture”, Harish said, adding, “This is not the way to usher in the new year.”