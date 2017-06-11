Pro-Kannada bodies call for K’taka bandh on Jun 12 over loan waiver, water issues

The dawn to dusk bandh has been called by ‘Kannada Okoota’, an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies.

Bengaluru : Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh on June 12 to press for their charter of demands, including farm loan waiver, Prime Minister’s intervention in the Mahadayi river water dispute and a permanent solution to the problem of water scarcity in arid areas.

The dawn to dusk bandh has been called by ‘Kannada Okoota’, an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies. Their charter of demands among others include exile of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists from the state for their alleged ‘anti Kannada’ activities in Belagavi and farm loan waiver.

Vatal Nagaraj, who heads Kannada Okoota, said in a statement that the bandh is also against Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project across the river Cauvery and proposal to privatise BEML.

Kannada Okoota, which claimed support from several like- minded organisations, said Nagraj would meet office bearers of Karnataka Employers’ Association tomorrow to seek their support for the bandh.

The Karnataka government has locked horns with the neighbouring Goa on the larger issue of sharing the Mahadayi River water between both the states.

The Kalasa-Banduri project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag.

The Mahadayi tribunal has asked the states to resolve the issue out of court settlement through negotiations, with or without third party intervention.