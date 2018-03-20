Priyanks’s hidden hand in Congress plenary

New Delhi : Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (46) remained in the background even while playing her hidden hand in promoting “brand Rahul” in the just concluded two-day AICC plenary session here on Sunday, with meticulous planning of every aspect, including the stage left empty with just a podium for the speaker instead of seating all senior party leaders alike in the past and in all political party meetings.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi always criticises PM Modi as an event manager, but his younger sister not only picked up an event management firm for all arrangements for the grand show instead of giving responsibility to Delhi Congress leaders, but also guided it on various projections on large TV screens, including one on “Time for Change” when Rahul enthralled the assembled audience with his concluding address.

Party sources, who were working with Priyanka in the Congress war room at 15 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road on making the plenary a success, said it was her idea that Rahul accepted to let a sprinkling of young, ordinary members from villages and blocks speak on resolutions, instead of letting only known faces of established leaders have their say.

They said it was also her idea that youth leaders in the party should be allowed to moderate the session and that is how young leaders like AICC secretary Nadeeem Javed, Mahila Congress chief MP Sushmita Dev and Delhi Congress spokesperson and former Delhi University Students Union President Ragini Nayak (35) got the opportunity instead of the usual handling by Janardan Dwivedi, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

She was keeping senior party leaders in the loop in changes brought in to give a modern look to the plenary. Ahmed Patel, who was political secretary of Sonia Gandhi, was always there to guide Rahul at every step. Priyanka sought his help when party leaders and workers stormed in to the exclusive food court for journalists on Saturday and he not only took over but personally approached journalists to know if the food facilities were OK on the second day.

Sources said it was also her idea to introduce panel discussions of an hour or so on burning issues in the plenary session itself to help assembled party workers inculcate nuances of the Congress thought process. That is how a discussion on fake news was picked up on Saturday to elaborate on the contemporary media and have another on “Vision 2030.”

The Congress leaders were uneasy at seeing the huge stage empty as even Rahul, Sonia, Dr Manmohan Singh and others also sat with them in the audience, but they realised its import from the loud cheers Rahul received in the concluding address when he said that the time has come for Congress to change that some may not like but the young people sitting at the back, who are full of energy, will have to come forward and take over. He said the seniors will be there to guide them, but he is going to demolish the “wall” between the leaders and workers.

Pointing to the vacant stage where all office-bearers and senior leaders used to sit during such sessions in the past, Rahul said, “I have emptied this space for you. The youth who are here in Congress and out there in different parts of the country, of all castes and religion, or also from abroad having a vision of India are welcome to come here. I am going to bring talented boys and girls on this stage.”

Though Rahul allowed new voices to emerge in the session and no one publicly opposed it, many veterans privately pointed out the lack of talent displayed by the younger lot brought on to the stage to speak. Their worry was that most of the new speakers failed to make an impact as they betrayed poor understanding of the subjects they spoke about, with some even wondering if Rahul’s excessive stress on ordinary workers may turn out to be counter-productive. Their advice was to better promote only bright and middle-rung leaders who deserve empowerment.

While an overwhelming majority supported the changes being brought in the party to remove the forces entrenched for decades, many questioned Rahul’s choices as to whether one coterie will replace another. A young delegate from Delhi rued that new faces may ruin the party because of the criteria that largely remains networking, nepotism and personal whims. Others said nobody will complain if persons like cricketer-turned Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who sent the whole stadium including Sonia into splits in his 20-minute address, are promoted, noting that talent should be recognised by the majority and not by a chosen few around Rahul.