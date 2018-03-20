Effigies of Rampal Singh torched; Congress seek minister be booked for abetment to suicide

BHOPAL: Holding state PWD minister Rampal Singh responsible for the suicide of his alleged daughter-in-law Priti Raghuvanshi, the Akhil Bharatiya Raghuvanshi (Kshatriya) Mahasabha in letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded his immediate removal from the cabinet. A copy of letter has also been sent to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Raisen district on late Friday night allegedly over remarriage of her husband. Her family claimed that she was married to a minister’s son Girjesh Pratap Singh but they refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law. The family said that Priti was depressed as minister was planning to remarry his son. They had even got her engaged for the second time.

The Mahasabha general secretary Umashankar Raghuvanshi informed that Raghuvanshi Samaj convened a meeting on Monday to decide the future course of action. We have written to PM Modi and CM requesting them to sack the minister as he is responsible for the suicide of his daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Congress and Raghuvanshi Samaj members organised several protests on Monday all across the state and burnt effigies of the minister demanding he be booked on charges of abetment to suicide. Demanding his immediate removal from cabinet, Congressmen torched an effigy of minister here at Shivaji Nagar.

The family members of Priti had alleged that alleged that their daughter was upset after minister Rampal Singh had fixed the marriage of Grijesh some time back. The minister and his family had refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

Priti-Girijesh marriage legal: Arya Samaj temple

Police team from Udaipura collected certified documents related to Priti-Girijesh Singh marriage from Arya Samaj temple, Nehru Nagar. Pramod Verma, chief of temple said that they have provided all the documents they had to the police. Claiming that the marriage of Priti-Girijesh was legal, Verma said that friends of Girijesh and Neeraj Raghuvanshi from Priti side were present as witness at the ceremony. So marriage is legal and there no point to doubt it, even in the court we will prove that marriage was legal, he added.

Grijesh SMS to Priti’s parents goes viral

The text message which Grijesh sent to Priti’s parents on March 14 has gone viral on social media. In his SMS, Grijesh assured the woman’s family that he would settle the issue, he also advised them to talk to Priti patiently. The SMS shows that Grijesh was in regular touch with Priti and his family even after his second engagement. The SMS also proves that Girijesh feared that his engagement might drive Priti to take some extreme step and has thus tried to pacify the woman’s family member saying that he would resolve the issue. The Grijesh’s SMS has given new ammunition to Raghuvanshi community members to attack the minister and his family.