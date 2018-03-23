Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case: Police not handling case properly under minister’s pressure, alleges family

Bhopal: Fearing for their lives, family members of Priti Raghuvanshi could not muster courage to come out of their house on Thursday and get their statements recorded even as the police officials kept waiting for them at circuit house. Accusing police of working under the pressure of PWD minister Rampal Singh- Priti’s father-in-law- the family alleged that the cops were not handling the case properly. The family even demanded videography of statement recording in connection with Priti’s suicide. The woman had committed suicide on late Friday night at Udaipura, in Raisen.

The family is allegedly being threatened against lodging any complaint against Priti’s husband Girjesh Pratap Singh and his minister father.

On Wednesday after Priti’s kin told police officials that they fear for life and would not come to police station to register their statement, senior cops had come to their house and recorded statement of Neeraj Raghuvanshi, Priti’s brother. Other members of the family waited for their turn, however, their statements were not recorded and rather they were asked to come to circuit house for the same.

But on Thursday, Priti’s kin could not gather courage to venture out of their home to get their statement recorded. Police officials including ASP Kiranlata Karkatta and others kept waiting for them at circuit house but no one turned. They alleged that the entire administration including police is working under the pressure of the minister and they fear for their wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Priti’s father Chandan Singh Raghuvanshi in a letter to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested him to raise his daughter’s suicide case in the Parliament. He also invited the Congress leader to visit his home in Udaipura alleging that the BJP government, administration is mounting pressure on them for not registering any complaint against minister and his son.

Also a video of Priti’s brother went viral in which he claimed that the family has not made any compromise with the minister. Manjeet Raghuvanshi denied the report making rounds on social media that the family has reached a compromise with minister and that was causing delay in registration of FIR. Manjeet stating that his family would not compromise with the minister’s family at any cost. We will fight for justice till the end, he is heard saying in the video.

Akhil Bharatiya Raghuvanshi (Kshatriya) Mahasabha general secretary Uma Shankar Raghuvanshi alleged that the family is under immense pressure. “Entire administer is working under pressure of minister as even after six days of Priti’s suicide, FIR has not been registered.”