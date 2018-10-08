President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and others wish Indian Air Force on its 86th anniversary

On the occasion of the 86th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, I extend my felicitations to all air warriors, NCs (E), DSC personnel, civilians and their families. My special greetings to our esteemed Air veterans and their families.

BS Dhanoa, Air Chief Marshal

The Air Force Day is highly revered as it marks the birth of the IAF and is an opportunity for us to reflect upon our rich past with a deep sense of pride in our achievements. We salute our brave air warriors who have displayed courage and professionalism and ensured successful completion of all missions no matter how daunting the conditions. We also pay tribute to our brave martyrs’ who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Amongst them, Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala was awarded the highest peacetime gallantry award: Ashok Chakra. It is also an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation and take a pledge to take the IAF to greater heights.

In the past few years, the geo-political environment has been rapidly changing and uncertainties have created numerous challenges to national security. The IAF is ever prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the defence of our country. In the year gone by, IAF has continued to grow from strength to strength and achieved a number of operational milestones.

The IAF conducted the largest ever exercise, ‘Exercise Gagan Shakti — 2018’ with an aim to practice real time co-ordination, deployment of forces, employment of Air Power in a realistic short, intense battle scenario in conjunction with the Indian Army and Indian Navy. The exercise aptly showcased the operational capability and readiness of IAF. Ops, Maint and Adm activities carried out by each and every personnel of IAF ensured the success of the Exercise.

The IAF further expanded its participation in bilateral/ multi-national exercises with Air Forces of friendly foreign countries such as Australia, Russia, Israel, Singapore, Sri Lanka Bangladesh and Nepal, demonstrating to the world our growing strategic reach and power projection capabilities. These exercises have kept us abreast with the latest tactics being followed and technological developments in the world of military aviation.

Our Air Maintenance efforts for the Indian Army, Para-military organisations and Central Armed Police Forces have been achieved as committed. Towards the anti-naxal operations, Op Triveni, our six deployed helicopters have provided 24 X 7 support to the paramilitary forces, flying over 1298 sorties and transporting 4600 troops

The IAF responded to the clarion call of duty in aid to civil authority towards Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief in a swift and timely manner. Our brave air warriors continued to provide succour to our countrymen in times of need and demonstrated exceptional courage, selflessness and tenacity in the face of the most hostile and adverse conditions. In the last one year, IAF has been actively involved in providing rescue and relief to cyclone, flood and landslide affected areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Nagaland and Karnataka.

The IAF provided timely assistance in fighting forest fires in Theni, Katra, Pathankot, Kasauli and even urban fires in Delhi. It required flying helicopters in the most challenging terrain and weather conditions in the world. In addition, airlifting of relief material to Myanmar, fire fighting on an Indian Merchant Ship and CASEVAC of pilgrims stranded at Kailash Mansarovar and Amarnath Yatra were also carried out.

Present security environment in our neighbourhood is a serious cause of concern. While the physical security of all our assets is of paramount importance, I expect our air warriors to pay particular attention to the security of our operational, information and cyber networks. We need to upgrade our knowledge and always maintain vigil to be able to counter such omnipresent threat and guard ourselves against becoming targets of false information through social media or otherwise.

It has been the endeavour of IAF to reach out and engage with the Indian private industries to enhance self-reliance efforts. This year we have already conducted indigenisation events at Vizag, Hyderabad and Chennai as part of Def Expo — 2018 and recently on July 27, 2018 at New Delhi. The aim of these seminars was to enhance awareness amongst the Indian Industry about indigenisation requirements of IAF, indigenisation procedures, vendor registration procedure, airworthiness certification and quality assurance requirements associated with indigenisation of airborne products.

In the year 2018, our air warriors have scaled greater heights of success in the field of sports as well as adventure. The performance displayed by our young Air Warriors in the various sporting events at the Commonwealth Games, International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup and the Asian Games was commendable. The nation as a whole and the Indian Air Force in particular is extremely proud of their achievement.

The welfare and well-being of our personnel and their families continues to be of utmost importance. The IAF remains fully committed in its endeavour to provide a conducive working environment to one and all. A number of developmental projects on construction/ upgradation of accommodation, messes, schools, auditoriums, sports infrastructure, medical and recreation facilities have been accelerated to enhance the quality of life and standards of living of our personnel.

On this occasion we take this opportunity to pay tribute to our veterans and acknowledge their outstanding contributions. It is their vision and tenacity of purpose that nurtured a fledgling air force along the path of progress. We are forever indebted to our pioneers who were unrelenting in the face of tremendous hardships during the formative years of the IAF.

We assure them that we will continue to strive for excellence and ensure success in every mission that we undertake keeping in line with the values and ethos that we have inherited from them.

On this 86th anniversary, let us resolve to undertake the duty of looking after the needs of the people placed below us as our sacred responsibility.

I am confident that our collective capacity to achieve excellence and of our commitment will take the IAF to greater heights. My wife, Kamalpreet, and I convey our greetings to all air warriors, NCs(E), DSC personnel, civilians, esteemed Air veterans, families and wish you continued success in all future endeavours.

Jai Hind!

Ram Nath Kovind

I am happy to know that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 86th anniversary on October 8, 2018. The nation takes great pride in the professional manner in which the IAF has consistently performed its role as the guardian of Indian aerospace. The brave men and women in blue have always displayed immense courage and determination in discharge of their duties. The skill, competence and perseverance of our Air Warriors was amply demonstrated during the recently concluded PAN IAF Exercise Gagan Shakti. IAF has also achieved the distinction of being the first responder in delivering vital humanitarian aid in areas hit by disaster.

I am confident that the ongoing process of modernization and acquisition of new technologies will transform the IAF into an even more potent and strategic force. I am sure that IAF will remain ever alert against any challenge to our national security and continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence. The nation remains forever indebted to its Air Warriors for their selflessness and sacrifice. I extend my warm greetings and felicitations to all personnel of the Indian Air Force, serving and retired, and their families. I am proud of the achievements made by the IAF over the years and wish it continued success in its future endeavours.

Jai Hind!

Narendra Modi

On the occasion of the 86th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), I convey my warm felicitations and best wishes to all members of this distinguished force, their families and air veterans. Over the years, the IAF has transformed itself into a modern and highly capable force, serving the nation with the highest standards of professionalism and dedication. The IAF not only defends the nation with its professional excellence, courage and expertise, but also provides exemplary service for humanitarian causes and disaster relief.

The nation is proud of lAF’s sacrifices and the hard work of all its personnel. I am confident that the IAF will continue to serve the nation with dedication and resolve to achieve even greater glory in the years ahead. On this joyous occasion, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the entire IAF fraternity. Jai Hind!

M. Venkaiah Naidu

I congratulate the entire fraternity of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its 86th anniversary celebrations on October 8, 2018. Over the years, the Indian Air Force has served the nation with utmost dedication and professionalism, both in war and peace. The IAF has performed yeoman service in delivering humanitarian assistance whenever required. The service has continuously evolved keeping pace with the dynamic challenges of our times.

The gallant men and women of our Air Force have displayed outstanding courage and professionalism while performing their duties. In the years ahead, I am sure that the IAF will become an even more strategic and potent force ever ready to respond to any threat to the nation’s security. On this momentous occasion, I convey my felicitations to all ranks of the Indian Air Force and their families and wish them success in their future endeavours. Jai Hind!

Nirmala Sitharaman

On the occasion of 86th anniversary of Indian Air Force, felicitations and best wishes to all officers, airmen, DSC personnel, NCs (E), civilian personnel and their families. The Indian Air Force has served the Nation with distinction, both in times of war and peace. The country is proud of your achievements and confident of your capability to guard the length and breadth of Indian skies from any external aggression. The professionalism displayed during exercise Gagan Shakti conducted earlier this year is testimony of IAF’s resolve and commitment to national security.

The nation is proud of its air warriors who with their high level of dedication, valour and discipline have successfully lived up to the nation’s expectations. I am also certain that IAF’s rich contribution to the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme will ensure its success. Wish the Indian Air Force continued success in all their future endeavours in service to the Nation. Jai Hind!

Dr Subhash Bhamre

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all personnel of the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 86th anniversary on October 8, 2018. The Indian Air Force today stands fully capable in accomplishing the assigned tasks with commendable efficiency and effectiveness, both during war and peace. I am confident that with the technological up-gradation and induction of modern weapons systems, IAF would be fully equipped to effectively deal with any challenges to our security. The successful conduct of exercise Gagan Shakti this year has set a historical landmark and has reposed the confidence and trust in the IAF amongst the citizens of the Nation. I convey my best wishes to all the personnel of Indian Air Force and their families and wish the IAF continued success in all its future endeavours. Jai Hind!