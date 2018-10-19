President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi celebrate Dussehra at Red Fort

New Delhi: The festival of Dussehra culminated on Friday with effigy of Ravana being burnt at Red Fort in Delhi marking the evil’s destruction. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the celebration organised by the Luv Kush committee. The committee, in a statement, said that this year they reduced the size of the effigies from 120 to 60 feet “for eco-friendly celebration”.

Earlier in the day, the President extended the festival’s greeting through Twitter. “On the occasion of Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi, Dussehra greetings and Shubho Bijoya to fellow citizens. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May the day bring happiness to our families and our shared society,” he tweeted. Prime Minister also wished the people of the country on the auspicious occasion.

Dussehra, a Hindu festival is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year, remembering God Ram’s victory over the Ravana. In the northern and western states, the festival is celebrated with effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad being burnt to mark the destruction of the evil.