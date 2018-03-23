Preeti Raghuvanshi case: Mahila Congress submits memo

Bhopal: Alok Rawat, member of the National Commission for Women (NCW Member said here on Thursday that the commission cannot take any action in Preeti Raghuvanshi suicide case as it does not have enough rights to issue any directive in such cases. “When the MLAs cannot do anything, what can we do”, he said, answering a question about what the Commission proposes to do about the memorandum handed over to it by kin of Preeti.

A delegation led by Mandvi Chauhan, president of MP Mahila Congress also submitted a memorandum to the Commission demanding impartial enquiry into the Preeti Raghuvanshi case. It also complained that crimes against women were growing in the state. Former mayor Vibha Patel and other Congress office—bearers were present.

The day-long public hearing of the NCW, which began at 10 am continued till 6 in the evening. The hearing was chaired by Rawat. The NCW, periodically, holds public hearings at state capitals to clear pending cases.

A total of 14 cases were heard, of which seven were closed and in the remaining cases, directives were issued to the police to take necessary action under intimation to the Commission. As many as 77 other cases were closed on the basis of reports filed by the police.

MP Women Commission’s member-secretary Akshay Shrivastava and members Pramila Vajpayee and Surya Chauhan were present at the hearing. Senior police officers, including ASPs Shalini Dixit and Shraddha Joshi were also in attendance. demanding impartial enquiry in Priti’s suicide case.

