Pradyuman murder case: CBI fails to furnish evidence against bus conductor Ashok

Gurugram: The lawyer of the bus conductor, accused in the Pradyuman Murder Case, Mohit Verma, on Monday said that CBI had not presented any evidence against his client.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, “The CBI has not been able to present any evidence against him (Ashok). Also, the DNA has not matched”.

Last Friday, Ashok’s bail application was moved in the court after the premier investigation agency gave a clean chit to the driver and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder of eight-year-old Pradyuman.

On November 16, the Gurugram Sessions Court adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashok in connection with the case till November 20.

The CBI had failed to furnish a detailed reply before the court regarding the basis of Ashok’s arrest in the case.

However, the CBI told the court that no incriminating details were found in their investigation in connection with the involvement of Ashok. Pradyuman was found dead inside the school premises with his throat slit on September 8.