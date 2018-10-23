Free Press Journal
Power bikes for power play: Ballot that matters!

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 23, 2018 11:19 am
Indore: More than 40 people riding Harley Davidson bikes appealed to people to cast their vote on November 28. Collector and district election officer Nishant Warwade flagged off the rally from DAVV auditorium. The bikers took out the rally that passed from different parts of the city including Bhanwarkuan Square, Juni Indore ROB, Collector Office Circle, Rajwada, 56 Shops, Palasia before concluding at Nehru Stadium. The riders carried placards with an appeal to vote. As the rally was passing through different parts of the city, it evoked warm response.

