Politics & Moral Values

Democracy, according to a popular adage is “a government of the people, for the people and by the people”. But what is the de facto position? We all know very well that , in actual practice, an elected legislator represents only his party and his party’s policy and its manifesto. He works for the benefit of his party’s policy and its manifesto. Thus, he does not represent all the people. He works for the benefit of his party as well for his own.

Once an elected person possesses power, he begins to enlarge his own area of influence and to garner all kinds of benefits for himself. So, how can we say that he is a representative of the people and for the people? This should be possible only if he has no selfishness and is above narrow considerations of party, caste, community, language and race, and has the motives of service and broader considerations. But the electoral policy strikes at the root of some or most of these values because, generally, everyone represents a particular group and keeps the interests of that group uppermost in his mind.

Thus, he represents, at best, only a segment of the society and not whole society. This leads to the spirit of opposition of each other and results in divisionism. It is often found that during the time of elections, people generally do not exercise their own individual judgement, instead they follow the herd-mentality which is the very antithesis of democracy.

And yet this has become a common feature of our polity. Now, leaving all other aspects, including that the parliamentary democracy developed through such bloody events as royal beheadings, rebellions and torture, it needs hardly any elaboration that unless the people are of good moral quality, the representatives elected by them or by their parties cannot be of good quality and such people will only promote and perpetuate crime and corruption and such a government cannot be the best. So, in order to have a government that governs the least and the best, it is necessary that the moral stature of the people be raised high through education in values. And when all or most of the people will be of strong character, then parties and sectional representatives will not be required at all. ​​

