Police Commemoration Day today

Bhopal: To mark the Police Commemoration Day (October 21) a function will be organised at the Lal Parade ground. Chief secretary BP Singh will be the chief guest of function and in-charge DGP VK Singh, kin of the martyrs and other in-service and retired personnel will attend the programme. During the programme wreath will be laid on the memorial and two minutes silence will be observed. A march past will also be conducted.

It is organised in the memory of the martyr, who have laid their lives in the line of duty. In MP in last one year six policemen who have laid their lives. They are: SI Amritlal Bhilala, SI Devchand Nagle, head constable Indrapal Singh Sengar, head constable Arvind Kumar Sen, constable Raj Bahudar Yadav and constable Balmukund Prajapati.

These martyrs showed exceptional bravery to fight against crime.SI Bhilala was injured when he was performing his duty in Bhopal, he was checking the papers of the vehicles. One speedy car rammed Bhilala, when he tried to stop the car, on June 28,2018. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the state government declared him martyr and Rs 1 crore was given to the deceased family along with other facilities.

SI Devchand Nagle became the victim of lynching when he had gone to arrest the wanted criminal Johar Singh in Chhindwara on July 7,2018. The team which he was leading was assaulted by the family members of the criminal with axe, lathi and other sharp edged weapons.

While other members of his team fled from the spot, Nagle kept resisting the assault, but failed. He was killed on the spot by the assailants. Head constable Indrapal Singh Sengar also showed his vigour when the team had gone to arrest a wanted criminal, in district Raisen on September 12,2017.

The accused rammed the head constable with the vehicle, on which he died on the spot. Another constable Raj Bahadur Yadav was killed by the goons when he had gone to arrest them. The incident occurred in Tikamgarh district on February 24,2018 when the criminal opened fire on Yadav. He died on the spot.

Constable Balmukund Prajapati was killed in district Chattarpur on the intervening night of October 19- 20 in 2017. The wanted criminal opened fire with the country made guns when the police team had gone to arrest him. He also died on the spot.

What is Commemoration Day

So far 473 police personnel had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in MP. On October 21, in 1959, the patrolling party of CRPF, led by sub inspector Karan Singh, was ambushed by the Chinese force at Hot Springs in Ladhak. Ten jawans were killed in the ambush, the bravery and resultant sacrifice of jawans fighting at 16,000 feet altitude, in extreme weather conditions and against all odds, set an example for the whole force. It became the example of the rarest of the rare courage, Indo – Tibetan Border Police sends a representative party of all police force, of the country to Hot Springs, Ladhak every year to pay homage to the martyrs who have laid down their lives on October 21, while guarding national frontiers.