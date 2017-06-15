PM to travel on Kochi Metro, no Sreedharan on the stage

Kochi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday travel on a Kochi Metro train when he inaugurates Kerala’s first metro, it was announced on Wednesday. But “Metro man” E. Sreedharan has not been given a seat on the dais.

In the first 25-km phase, trains will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva. Work is on the remaining section.

Those on the dais will be Modi, Governor P. Sathasivam, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Elias George, the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Corp, told the media that the list of invitees to the dais was prepared and sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. “The final list is made by the PMO. We have no role in this.” After hearing about the exclusion of Sreedharan, Chennithala and local MLAs P.T.Thomas, Vijayan has written to the PMO to include these three also.