PM to inaugurate Reading Day Celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram : Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the ‘nationwide P N Panicker memorial reading day celebrations’ at a function to be held at St Theresa’s College in Kochi on June 17.

The month-long reading day celebrations organised across the state is being extended nationwide this time.

The celebrations will be held between June 19 to July 18. Focus of this year’s celebration would be to empower digital reading, the release added. The celebration is being organisd by the P N Panicker Foundation.

Panicker was a renowned educationist. PTI JRK