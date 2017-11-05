PM PROMISES GST RELIEF TO SMALL BUSINESSES

New Delhi : Prime Minister Modi on Saturday promised relief to traders and small businesses in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) next week to cut down their tax and administrative burden.

Not only the big businesses but they too would feel the “ease of doing business” once the GST council meets in Guwahati on November 9 and 10 and ratifies the recommendations of a group of state ministers in this regard, he said. Addressing the industry leaders at a conference on business reforms organised by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, he said the group has accepted most of the suggestions coming from the small businesses for the GST relief. The conference was held to mark massive jump by India in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking.

Modi said the GST Council had already announced several measures to ease problems faced by businesses last month, while the next meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will remove most of the problems faced by the small businesses and industries.

He said a group of state ministers constituted last month to look into the issues raised by businesses and small traders, has “positively accepted” most of the suggestions.

The group has recommended not only reduction of tax rates for small businesses and traders, but also proposed to raise the minimum revenue threshold for companies that need to pay tax.

The Guwahati meeting of the GST council is expected to further liberalise the “composition scheme,” a simplified tax payment scheme for small businesses and provide relief in the inter-state business that has been hit by the GST.

The Prime Minister also talked of undertaking more reforms to help traders and strengthen the country’s economy.

He stressed on the government’s commitment to reducing the cost of doing business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a sector that accounts for a large number of jobs. According to data available from the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, there are about 56 million MSMEs accounting for about 110 million jobs in the country.