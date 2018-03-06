PM Narendra Modi to honour Sikar, Jhunjhunu for improved sex ratio

Sikar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would honour the district administrations of Rajasthan’s Sikar and Jhunjhunu for improving sex-ratio.

Modi will facilitate the districts during his visit on March 8 for their efforts towards ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, an official said. Sex-ratio was alarming in Sikar before the campaign. In 2011, there were 848 females over 1,000 males.

“After innovative steps taken under the campaign, sex ratio was registered at 930 females over 1,000 males,” Sikar District Collector Naresh Thakral said.

“Improvement in sex-ratio in the districts is a collective effort of people involved in the campaign, which improved sex-ratio in the districts,” said Thakral.