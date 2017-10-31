PM Narendra Modi flags off ‘Run For Unity’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a run to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here. The ‘Run for Unity’, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities like Sardar Singh, Deepa Karmakar, Suresh Raina and Karnam Malleswari.

The 1.5 km run here came to an end near the India GateC-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President MVenkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister, and Home Minister RajnathSingh visited Patel’s statue located at the Parliament street and offered floral tributes. “We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti.

His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten,” Modi said while flagging off the run. The prime minister said everyone in the country is proud of Patel’s contribution to India before it attained freedom and during the early years after the nation became independent. The central government observes October 31 all over the country as a day of special occasion to foster and reinforce the government’s dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity, and security of the nation by celebrating it as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Several union ministers, senior officials, and others also participated in the event. Hockey player Sardar Singh said ‘Run for Unity’ is acommendable initiative to showcase country’s unity andintegrity. Gymnast Deepa Karmakar said she was proud to be part ofthe run, which is being organised to remember thecontributions of Patel in unifying the country.