PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha tomorrow; Launch several projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and poll-bound Chhattisgarh Saturday and launch several projects there, his office has said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the revival of Talcher fertilizer plant in Odisha. This is the first plant in India to have a coal gasification-based fertilizer unit. In addition to fertilizer, the plant will produce natural gas, which will contribute to the country’s energy requirements, the statement said.

Modi will then travel to Jharsuguda to inaugurate an airport there. The airport will bring western Odisha on the aviation map of India, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme, it said.

The prime minister will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines.

He will then arrive in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture. He will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line. He will address a gathering there, the statement said.

The term of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will end in January 2019, and election dates are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.