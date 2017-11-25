PM Modi to host Ivanka in world’s largest dining hall

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad Police is making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump to the city next week.

During his day-long visit on November 28, Modi would inaugurate the Hyderabad metro rail project and also the three -day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), reports PTI.

Ivanka Trump would attend the eighth annual GES, which will highlight the theme ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ this year, and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering global economic growth. Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation at the summit.

Hyderabad police commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao told reporters on Friday that the prime minister will arrive here on November 28 and inaugurate Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd project at Miyapur.

After inaugurating the metro rail project, he will go to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre where he will inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Modi and Ivanka Trump, along with 100 special guests, would also attend a special dinner at the Falaknuma Palace in the old city on November 28, he said.

The dinner will be served on a Nizam-era table at which 101 people can sit at a time. The palace is now a plush hotel. A separate dinner has been arranged for about 1,500- 2,000 delegates on the lawns of the 19th century palace, Rao said.

According to available information, Ivanka Trump may attend the GES during the day on November 29 and leave the city the same night.

A meeting was held on Friday between the US Secret Service, central government officials and the city police to discuss Ivanka Trump’s security, Rao said. She would be using three of her own vehicles, he said. About 2,200 police personnel would be deployed for the twin events, the commissioner said.