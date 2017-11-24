Plea to President to summon Parliament session

New Delhi : The Congress has petitioned President Ramnath Kovind to direct the government to summon Parliament at the earliest, stressing that the power to summon it is constitutionally vested in him and he should intervene as the custodian of the Constitution.

In a 2-page memorandum submitted on Tuesday, its leaders pointed out that lame excuses are stated by the government to delay the winter session of Parliament in view of the ensuing Gujarat Assembly elections.

“In the past too, many state assembly elections were held when Parliament was in session and no session was deferred on the ground of the assembly elections,” says the memorandum, pointing out that the winter session in 2012 was held from November 22 to December 20 even while the Gujarat polling took place on December 13 and 17.