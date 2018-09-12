Philophonetics – Counselling 1

The name Philophonetics was coined in 1986. The literal meaning of the word is the ‘love of sounds’. Its broad meaning, however, is the ‘conscious relationship to one’s experience through Sensing, Movement, Visualizations and Sounds of human speech’.

It is a method of Exploration, Expression and Transformation of our inner experiences and combines counselling, artistic expression, bodywork and self-observation.

In all parts of a therapeutic process, the client is completely in charge of it. This is mainly because he is the sole source of information, observation choices and action. The role of the therapist is to provide a range of useful possibilities, points of view, exercises and practical tools for achieving the goals defined strictly by the client. A skilled, sympathetic, positive and imaginative listening is the main tool of the Philophonetics-Counselling work.

A profound purpose and meaning underlies the inner and outer life of every individual. It should be borne in mind that fundamentally, each one of us is potentially equipped to deal with and to make use of the challenges and the opportunities that are presented to us in our journey of life.

Everyone is potentially capable of knowing what is happening within the body and within the soul.

Everyone is potentially strong. We are as strong as the strength of our experiences, both good and bad. We have the potential power to take charge of our life.

Everyone is potentially richly endowed with every quality that one truly needs for one’s wellbeing.

How do we, Philophonetics-Counselling Practitioners do it?

Through a relaxed, warm and non-threatening skilled conversation, the broad picture of your situation is being unravelled, laid out in front of you, non-judgementally observed, included and listened to. Very often it is the first time you have given yourself a special hour during which you lay bare the full load of what occupies your mind, heart, gut and body. You know it can be fully shared and sympathetically listened to even by yourself, let alone by a sympathetic friend. For that is what a counsellor is: a sympathetic, objective, supportive professional friend. He is one who, for a limited time, gives you an intense, caring and undivided attention. That by itself is a great release. It’s a great relief, deepens breathing and is perspective-creating.