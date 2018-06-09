Patna: Fire breaks out in godown of LPG cylinders

Deedarganj: A fire broke out at a godown containing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, here on Saturday. The fire allegedly broke out as a result of a cylinder blast in the premises. Six fire tenders and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and doused the flame.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a paints godown in Hyderabad on Friday evening, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, the fire, which remains uncontrolled, will be doused in the next two hours. No casualties have been reported in either case so far.