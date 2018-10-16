Passenger train engine catches fire in UP’s Deoria, no casualty

Gorakhpur: The engine of Bhatni-Varanasi passenger train caught fire Tuesday near Bheempur village at Salempur in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, railway officials said. No one was injured in the incident and the fire was doused with the help of villagers, they said. The incident took place when the Bhatni-Varanasi passenger train 55123 reached near Bheempur village between the Pivkol and Salempur railway stations, North Eastern Railway (NER) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sanjay Yadav said.

The fire was doused and the train moved for destination with other engine at around 5.35 pm, he said. What caused the fire would be ascertained after a probe, the official said. The train driver took quick action and after asking passengers to get down, he with the help of other people, uncoupled the engine from the rest of the train, the CPRO said.

“At 2.05 pm Bhatni-Varanasi passenger train engine caught fire between Pivkol and Salempur railway stations. After the fire was controlled with the help of fire extinguisher and villagers, the fire was doused totally by 5 pm and by 5.35 pm, the traffic restored on the track,” Yadav said. He said the train moved for its destination with the help of a relief engine.