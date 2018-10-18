MP Assembly Elections 2018 Indore Watch: 6 out 9 of seats have only Digvijaya Singh loyalists

Indore: Though Congress has sidelined two-time chief minister Digvijaya Singh, it will be hard for the party to completely distance itself from the senior leader who has deep penetration in the state politics. He is the only leader with the Congress who has winnable candidates all across the state. In Indore district also, his camp has candidates on all nine assembly seats who can take on BJP candidates in the polls.

In fact, six in the district have only Digvijaya Singh’s loyalists seeking tickets. The seats which have candidates only from his camp include Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, and Mhow. On other three seats also, candidates from his camp are seeking tickets but the senior leader has left one seat for party’s probable CM candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia. That seat is Sanver seat from where Scindia’s protégé Tulsi Silawat will contest poll.

INDORE-1: IT’S DIGGI V/S PACHAURI HERE: Three candidates from Congress are seeking tickets to contest the polls from this constituency. Two candidates Kamlesh Khandelwal and Golu Agnihotri are from Digvijaya’s camp and the third candidate Sanjay Shukla is from Suresh Pachauri’s camp. In the last election, Agnihotri was granted ticket but due to internal politics the party was forced to withdraw the ticket and give it to Deepu Yadav, a loyalist of Arun Yadav. Khandelwal had contested polls as an Independent candidate but lost. He, however, had received more votes than the Congress candidate. This time, he is considered to be the front-runner for the ticket even as Pachauri learnt to have been making rounds of 10 Janpad for Shukla’s ticket.

INDORE-2: TWO CANDIDATES, BOTH FROM DIGGI’S CAMP: From this constituency, two candidates viz Chintu Choukse and Mohan Sengar are seeking tickets. Both of them are loyalists of Digvijaya Singh. Mohan Sengar was previously in Kamal Nath’s camp but he switched over after last elections. In 2013 elections, Mohan Sengar was given ticket. But it was later withdrawn and given to Chhotu Shukla. After this, Sengar shifted to Digvijay’s camp. As far as Choukse is considered, he is a known staunch loyalist of Digvijay and is believed to be front-runner for the ticket this time.

INDORE-3: COUSINS IN DIGGI CAMP SEEKING TICKET: Two cousins Ashwin Joshi and Deepak Pintu Joshi, both of Digvijaya camp, are seeking tickets from this constituency. Ashwin is nephew of Congress seasoned leader Mahesh Joshi whereas Pintu is his son. Ashwin is a three-time MLA from this constituency but lost election to BJP candidate Usha Thakur. He again is seeking ticket but is receiving strong competition from Pintu. Insiders said Ashwin may contest election as an Independent candidate if he was not given a ticket. Party sources said that situation may not arise as he is all set to get ticket this time too.

INDORE-4: BOTH TICKET SEEKERS FROM DIGGI CAMP: From this BJP bastion, two Congress leaders are seeking tickets, both of them are from Digvijaya’s camp. Surjeet Singh Chhadha and Pritam Matta are vying for ticket to contest election. The duo was seeking tickets in 2013 elections also but party gave ticket to their senior Suresh Minda who lost against BJP candidate Malini Gaud. The BJP is likely to field twotime MLA Gaud again from this constituency. Against her, Chhadha and Matta want to contest election. It will be a tough call for the Congress.

INDORE-5: HERE ALSO BOTH CANDIDATE FROM DIGGI CAMP: From this constituency, two staunch supporter of Digvijaya Singh – a businessman Pankaj Sanghvi and a sixtime corporator Chhote Yadav are seeking ticket. Sanghvi used to be a loyalist of Arjun Singh but after his death, Sanghvi joined Digvijaya Singh’s camp. He contested three elections, including parliamentary, assembly and Mayor election but lost all. Still he is considered as a front-runner for the ticket as he is also a money bag for the Congress. On the other hand, Chhote Yadav, who is also a member of Digvijaya camp is longest serving corporator of Congress. He is also seeking ticket from this constituency.

RAU: DIGGI’S PROTÉGÉ IS LONE CONTENDER: From this constituency, Jitu Patwari who is also sitting MLA is seeking ticket. He is lone contender from this seat. There is no doubt in anybody’s mind that he would be fielded again. In the last election, Congress managed to win only this seats from nine in the district.

DEPALPUR: IT’S SCINDIA V/S DIGGI HERE: This seat is dominated by the Patel community. From this constituency, former MLA Satyanarayan Patel and Vishal Patel are seeking tickets. While Satyanarayan is from Scindia’s camp, Vishal is a staunch loyalist of Digvijaya. Last year also the two were in race for tickets and the Scindia camp had the last laugh. But this time, Vishal Patel is stated to be in a better position. Insiders said if Vishal Patel is given ticket from Depalpur, the party may filed Satyanarayan Patel from some other constituency.

MHOW: ANTAR SINGH, A DIGGI SUPPORTER: Antar Singh Darbar, a strongman of Congress in Mhow, is likely to get ticket from this constituency. A loyalist of Digvijaya Singh, Darbar is a twotime MLA. He lost the seat to BJP heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya in 2008. In 2013 elections, he again contested against Vijayvargiya but lost. For Congress, Darbar is again the candidate from this seat.

SANVER SCINDIA MAN IS LONE CONTENDER: Scindia loyalist Tulsiram Silawat would contest from this seat. He is a two time MLA from this seat but lost last election against BJP candidate Rajesh Sonkar. Digvijaya Singh loyalists had initially sought ticket from this seat but he reportedly asked them to make way for Silawat after which they pulled off.