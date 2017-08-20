Panneerselvam predicts AIADMK factions merger in a day or two

Chennai : Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday asserted that there will be some good news on the merger of the two AIADMK factions in a day or two.

After prolonged discussions within the OPS camp failed to reach a consensus among the rebel group, three senior ministers of Edapaddi Palanisami government – S.P Velumani,

Thangamani and Mem-ber of Parliament R. Vaithialingam held talks with O. Panneerselvam and his senior leaders till late into Friday night.

According to sources, the talks were positive but finer details are still to be worked out. The OPS faction is insisting on formal ouster of jailed AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala and also bargaining hard for important portfolios with the EPS faction. Sources said that chances of OPS being made the deputy CM with finance portfolio were bright but tussle is regarding portfolios for two other leaders of OPS camp.

Panneerselvam on Saturday, “The merger is for strengthening of the party and this will be explained to the masses and cadres”.

A formal agreement will be reached within a short time, OPS said adding: “We will come to an understanding soon.” It is being understood that the former chief minister may be made the head of a panel to look after the affairs of the AIADMK, till the leadership issue is finalised.

On OPS’ main demand of Sasikala’s ouster, sources said that a formal announcement on this could come from chief minister Edapaddi Palanisami when he addresses MGR centenary celebrations at Thiruvarur on Saturday evening.

At a time when the two factions are inching closer to a merger, AIADMK deputy general secretary and Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran recently sacked by chief minister from the party post, has threatened to activate the “sleeper cells” and destabilize the party and government. There are reports that opposition DMK is preparing to move a ‘no confidence motion’ which could be supported by Dinakaran’s supporters.