Panel on baby being declared dead finds hosp guilty

New Delhi : A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case of a premature baby wrongly declared dead has found the hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with new-born infants.

The three-member panel on Tuesday submitted its preliminary report to Delhi’s Heath minister Satyender Jain after scrutinising hospital records and meeting staff members concerned, a Delhi government source said.

“The panel in its report found the hospital guilty of not having followed prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants,” the source told PTI.

According to the report, no ECG tracings were done to check if the child was alive. The body was handed over without written instructions.

As part of its initial action, Max Healthcare on Sunday decided to terminate the services of two doctors allegedly involved in the case.

The action against the doctors was taken on the basis of initial discussions with the expert group and as a reflection of the commitment to higher standards of care, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The hospital had ordered an inquiry into the case on December 1.

The case pertains to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later found the boy was alive.

The Delhi health minister had on December 2 said if the hospital was found guilty of medical negligence in its probe, its licence could be cancelled.