Paneerselvam faction pulls out of parleys for AIADMK merger

Chennai : Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK faction of enacting a drama and said he was disbanding the merger negotiating team of his own group.

Panneerselvam said: “After the setting up of the negotiation team, they started playing a drama. We were not ready to play any dramas.” He said AIADMK cadres were with his faction and will be proved soon.

On Sunday night, Panneerselvam announced the decision to disband the seven-member team to negotiate the merger of the two factions in the AIADMK. After the death of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, her close aide V.K. Sasikala took control of the AIADMK by becoming its General Secretary. The party also decided to elect her as the CM.

Subsequently, Panneerselvam revolted against Sasikala and formed his own faction. He said the dismissal of Sasikala and Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran from the party were pre-conditions for a merger of the two factions.

The ruling faction of AIADMK too had formed a panel to negotiate with the Panneerselvam group.