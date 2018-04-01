Pak broke int’l norms over envoys: VK Singh

India was always respecting the international norms and will continue to do so.

New Delhi : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General (Retd) VK Singh on Saturday criticised Pakistan for going above the law and breaking international norms over the treatment of each other’s diplomats.

Speaking to ANI, General Singh said, “There are international norms on how the ambassador, high commissioners, diplomats and people who are visiting an embassy are treated. Unfortunately, those norms were broken by Pakistan and as usual, they blamed us something or the other.” He also urged Pakistan to adhere to international norms, treaties, and behaviours on how the diplomats are treated, in order to avoid such tussle in the future.

Earlier on March 22, the Indian High Commission sent a note verbale to the Pakistan High Commission reporting about four separate incidents of harassments with Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Naval Attache of the Mission, Deputy High Commissioner and the Second Secretary (Political) of the Mission.

Further, the website of the High Commission of India was intermittently blocked by the attackers over a period of time affecting the normal functioning of the Mission.

Earlier on March 19, two separate incidents of intimidation of four High Commission officials were reported by the sources.

Taking note of the matters, New Delhi and Islamabad on Friday agreed to mutually resolve concerns over the treatment of each other’s diplomats.

A Ministry of External Affairs statement read, “India and Pakistan mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 “Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan”.