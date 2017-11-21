’Padmavati’ rules over inaugural day at IFFI

Panaji : “Padmavati’’ not only made her presence felt, but actually ruled over the inaugural day of the 48th International Film Festival of India which commenced in Goa on Monday.

With the controversy around Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali refusing to die down, most of the celebrities chose IIFI as a platform to present their stand.

In his opening remarks, Shah Rukh Khan, who as a Special Guest inaugurated the film festival along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, indirectly touched upon the Padmavati row.

“There is a word in Sanskrit – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It means bringing the world together like a family. I believe no matter what your language, no matter what country your story comes from and no matter what ideologies, storytelling and listening should be a familial experience,” he said.

It may be recalled that several members from the film industry had urged stars to boycott the IFFI, on the backdrop of I and B ministry deciding to drop two films, “Nude’’ and “S Durga’’ from the Indian Panorama section.

Prasoon Joshi who recently took over as the CBFC too broke his silence over the ongoing Padmavati controversy.

“We are trying to follow the due process. We should sort out the issue through dialogue, not through arguments,” Joshi said. The Censor Board had returned the application to the film’s makers citing “technical issues’’ after protests erupted over the magnum opus on the legendary queen of Chittor, with various Rajput groups and politicians accusing the director of ‘’distorting historical facts’’.

The makers Viacom18 Motion Pictures deferred the December 1 release of the film.

“I will choose to be optimistic till the due course is done. This is not the time to be angry, not the time

to lose your cool. There are enough people doing that.” Shahid Kapoor, who plays Raja Ratan Singh in the movie said. .

“I am sure ‘’Padmavati’’ will come out. It is a film we are very proud of. I am sure once people see the film, all this will be forgotten,” he further stated. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor, the inaugural session of IFFI was attended by several stars from Indian film industry such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, A R Rahman and others.

Canada is the focus country in this edition of the festival and curated cinema from the North American country will be screened in presence of leading Canadian actors and well-known film personalities.