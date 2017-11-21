Padmavati controversy ‘super emergency’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata : Without naming the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that film Padmavati controversy is a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom of expression.

In her Tweet message, Mamata Banerjee urged the film industry to come together and protest in one voice. She also described the situation as “super emergency’’.

“We condemn this super emergency. The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves,” she said.

The chief minister’s reaction came after a section of Karni Sena activists allegedly entered a cinema hall in south Kolkata on Sunday and shouted anti Padmavati slogans.

The police said that they had introduced themselves as Karni Sen activists and threatened the cinema hall owner and the manager not to show Padmvati movie in their hall. They also allegedly tore off some poster of film Padmavati. The cinema hall authorities lodged a complaint with the local police station. “We are now trying to identify those who had threatened the cinema hall owner. We are also providing adequate security in the cinema hall,” a senior police official said.