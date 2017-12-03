Owaisi opposes triple talaq bill, calls for unity to protect ‘shariat’

Hyderabad: Strongly opposing the proposed legislation on triple talaq, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday called for unity among Indian Muslims to protect the ‘shariat’.

Stating that the Supreme Court verdict on the issue is confusing and nobody can say if uttering talaq thrice in one sitting annuls marriage or it is considered only one talaq, he wondered how the government can bring a bill in the Parliament, reports IANS.

The Member of Parliament asked the Narendra Modi government if it would provide financial aid to women if their husbands were sent to jail for three years.

Addressing a public meeting at MIM headquarters Darussalam on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabbi, he warned that the legislation could lead to a new problem of husbands abandoning their wives.