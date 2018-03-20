Opposes Rs 10 cr defamation case against Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court the second Rs 10 crore defamation suit against him by Union Minister Arun Jaitley over the use of an objectionable word by the Chief Minister’s former lawyer Ram Jethmalani. On Monday, he sought to wriggle out of a second defamation case filed by Jaitley on use of objectionable words by his then counsel Ram Jethmalani during recording of his evidence, telling Delhi High Court judge Manmohan that he had removed Jethmalani as his lawyer as he had used scandalous words during recording of evidence of Jaitley without his instructions.

Jaitley had filed the second defamation suit after Jethmalani allegedly “abused” him in the open court during the proceedings of the original defamation suit he had filed against the AAP chief and five other party functionaries. The CM, however, maintained that apart from the ground of “absolute privilege, the present suit is also barred by Section 126 of the Indian Evidence Act”.

“The statement, upon which the suit is based on alleged defamatory imputations made by the senior advocate (without any oath), allegedly on the instructions of the defendant (Kejriwal), which he could not have disclosed,” Kejriwal said in his written statement filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava.