One killed, another hurt in accident

Ujjain: One person was killed and another injured when a passenger bus hit their bike in which they were travelling near village Datana. According to Narwar police, Kailash Agrawal (50) and Anar Singh (40) were coming to Ujjain by their bike while the speeding bus hit their bike.

The impact was such that Kailash died on the spot while Anar received injuries and he was rushed to a hospital. The bus also overturned after the accident. The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. Police have registered a case against the bus driver and started a manhunt for him.