One held after actress Parvathy cyber bullied

Kochi: A man was on Wednesday arrested following a police complaint by award-winning actress Parvathy, who alleged that she was abused and viciously trolled on social media for terming as “misogynistic” some dialogues in a film starring top actor Mammootty.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Printo from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district, was charged under IPC sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the police said.

He was also charged under various provisons of the Information Technology Act including section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), they said.

Printo was produced before a magistrate court which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.