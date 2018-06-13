On This Day in History: June 13, 1966 – Major rail accident occurs in Mumbai, killing 60 people

On this day, June 13, in the year 1966, one of the worst rail accidents of Mumbai occurred near Matunga railway station. At least 60 people were killed in the accident when two central railway suburban local trains running in opposite direction collided. The accident occurred in the morning of June 13, 1966, at 6:51 am, and about 250 people were also injured.

The accident occurred when a Thane-bound train left the Matunga railway station and dashed into a CST-bound train while changing the tracks. The accident was so brutal that at least 50 people died on the spot, while the others injured were sent to four different hospitals. Most of the victims were factory workers, who were either returning from the night duty or going to their places of work.

The railways also suffered loss of properties worth Rs 2.45 lakh. The entire strength of the city ambulance, medical and social service had to be utilised to cope up with the disaster. The central railway also announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 to the family of those who were dead and Rs 300 to those who were seriously injured. The motormen of both the trains were miraculously saved as they were thrown out of the cabins during the collision.