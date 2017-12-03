Omar congratulates Mehbooba on being re-elected PDP chief

Srinagar : NC working president Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on being re-elected the president of her party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “Congratulations to @MehboobaMufti on being re-elected as President of @jkpdp. We may not agree on much these days but I wish you well,” he tweeted.

In her reply, Mufti wrote, “Thanks for the wishes Omar. Debate is the essence of democracy so we can agree to disagree on certain issues.”

She was on Saturday re-elected the president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the next three years. The PDP leadership met at the official residence of the chief minister here, where Mehbooba was ‘unanimously’ elected as head of the party, reports PTI.

Mehbooba Mufti emerged from the shadow of her illustrious father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who founded the PDP in 1999, to head Jammu and Kashmir as the first woman chief minister of the state last year.