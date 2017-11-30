NRC issue: SC raps Assam govt for making sweeping statement

The apex court was earlier told that as on Nov 22, a total of 3.29 crore claims have been made for inclusion in the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants.

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Assam government for making a “sweeping statement” that 15 per cent of the state population were tribals who have not participated in modernisation and were away from the mainstream. The top court said it was a “dangerous statement” on the state’s behalf and was neither good for the health of the people, nor the government as 15 per cent population was a huge chunk, reports PTI.

“You are making a sweeping statement. You are the state. How can you say so? You are making dangerous statement that 15 per cent population is tribal and they are not in the mainstream,” a bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said.

The court’s observation came after Assam’s counsel referred to this issue and said the government was trying to make them come forward in the ongoing process of updation and publication of draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

“This is not the way to do it. From where you are making these statements. These kind of sweeping statements are not good for the health of the people and health of the state. 15 per cent is a huge chunk. If you say 15 per cent population is not in the mainstream, we will ask what have you done in this regard as a state,” the bench said.