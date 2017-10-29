Now RSS wing wants Friday Namaz stopped at Taj Mahal

If not, then Hindus should also be allowed to perform Shiva prayers there,

New Delhi : The Hindutva brigade of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) continued its Taj Mahal tirade, demanding this time that the Namaz prayers allowed at the monument by keeping it closed for public on Fridays be stopped or else the Hindus should also be allowed to perform Shiva prayers there.

The demand came from the Akhil Bhartiya Itihaaas Sankalan Samiti, the history wing of the RSS. Its national organising secretary Dr Balmukund Pande flagged the issue on a private TV channel, asking why Taj, a national heritage monument, be allowed as a religious site.

He demanded that permission to the Muslims to to perform Namaz be withdrawn or else the Hindus will also perform Shiva prayers there.

Only a few days ago, members of right-wing outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini were forcibly removed by the security personnel when they started reciting Shiva Chalisa on the Taj premises. They insisted of their right to perform the prayers as the Taj was originally a Shiva temple before it was converted into a mausoleum.

“There is ample evidence that Taj Mahal was a Shiva temple built by a Hindu king. Taj is not a symbol of love. Emperor Shahjahan married within four months of his queen Mumtaz Mahal’s demise,” Dr Pande said, pointing out that his organisation is collecting evidence and it will soon detail every aspect of it.

He said a lot of research has been done on Taj but some of it was not allowed to be published by the previous governments. He also cited excerpts from a book written by P N Oak that Taj was actually a Tejo Mahalaya and said credence to it comes from the Hindu motifs on the monument.

Dr Pande said: “There are many evidences that Taj was a temple and perhaps because of this reason that it was decided at the time of Independence to keep status quo of all monuments constructed before 1945 except for those at Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.”

“Our organisation is compiling a list of all such monuments which were demolished by the Muslim rulers to construct mausoleums or other buildings,” he said demanding that the government should unlock Room No 22 of the Taj to allow research by the professors as “we are sure there are a lot of Hindu artefactgs there to prove what we are saying.”

The reputed historians are, however, unanimous that there was never a temple at the site where Taj stands. Tracing the monument’s history, Prof. Najaf Haider of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said: “Land belonged to Raja Man Singh and it is currently in possession of his descendent Jai Singh.

When the king and his counsellors chose this place, he offered it as a tribute to the king which was accepted in lieu of mansions. The Archaeological Survey of India, a Government of India body, that maintains the Taj also points out that its architecture, the building material used and the motifs are all characteristic of the period of Shahjahan’s rule.