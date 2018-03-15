No White Paper on Rafale deal: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday ruled out any plan to issue a White Paper on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, which has been questioned by opposition parties.

Congress MP K.V. Thomas, in a written question in the Lok Sabha, had asked if the government had been urged to issue a White Paper on the Rafale deal by “defence experts as well as some political leaders”, and its reaction.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre replied in the negative to both the questions. “No such proposal has been received,” Bhamre said, reports IANS.