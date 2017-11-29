Nitish’s swipe at Lalu Yadav over security downgrade

Patna: Taking a dig at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad over his outburst following downgrading of his security cover, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday it is the a characteristic of a “brave personality” to impress people with the help of hundreds of security personnel.

“Despite the Z plus security and Special Security Group cover provided by the state government, having hundreds of securitymen from the NSG and CRPF to impress people is the characteristic of a brave personality,” Kumar said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi, reports PTI.

The chief minister’s comment came a day after Lalu Prasad accused the Modi government of hatching a “conspiracy” to frighten him so that he gives up his “relentless fight for preserving communal harmony and social justice”.