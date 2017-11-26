Nitish not to campaign for JD-U in Guj

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President, will not campaign for his party’s candidates in the Gujarat assembly polls.

The party has decided to send its 20 star campaigners minus Nitish Kumar to Gujarat, a JD-U leader said here on Saturday, reports IANS.

The JD-U, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is contesting the Gujarat polls alone and has decided to contest from 50 of the 182 assembly constituencies there.

JD-U’s Rajya Sabha MP R.C.P. Singh, considered close to Nitish, JD-U General Secretary K.C. Tyagi, Bihar Minister Lalan Singh and former minister Shyam Razak are party’s star campaigners for the Gujarat polls.