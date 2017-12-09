Nithari killings case: Pandher, Koli awarded death penalty

Ghaziabad : A CBI special court here today awarded death sentence to Noida businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic servant Surendra Koli in connection with one of the 16 murder cases infamous as the Nithari killings.

The sentence was passed by the court in the case of rape and murder of a 25-year old maid servant. This was ninth among the 16 cases in which Koli was convicted, reports PTI.

This was also the third case in which both Pandher and Koli were convicted by the court on Friday.

“Both Koli and Pandher have been awarded death sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad,” CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI had told the court that the victim was a domestic help who went missing on October 12, 2006.