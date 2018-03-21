Nissan-Datsun Price Hike: redi-GO, Micra, Sunny, Terrano To Get Costlier From April 1

Buying a new Nissan or Datsun car from 1st April 2018 onwards will become slightly more expensive. The Japanese carmaker has announced that there will be an increase of upto two per cent in the prices of its complete car lineup which ranges from the Datsun redi-GO to the Nissan Terrano.

The Datsun range of cars starts from Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the redi-GO’s D variant and goes till Rs 5.12 lakh for the GO+ MPV’s T(O) variant. As a result, the price rise is expected to be in the range of Rs 4,980 to Rs 10,240.

Entry into the Nissan range, however, starts with the Micra Active, the base XL variant of which retails for Rs 4.64 lakh, and ends with the Terrano’s XV AMT variant, which is priced at Rs 14.45 lakh. The price premium for Nissan vehicles should then range from Rs 9,280 to Rs 19,998.

If you are considering adding a Nissan to your garage then this month of March seems like the sensible choice. The carmaker is offering benefits of upto Rs 72,000 on its portfolio for this month only. There is another intriguing challenge that Nissan has thrown up. If you test drive an automatic car from Nissan and end up buying an automatic car from some other carmaker, you have a chance to win accessories worth up to Rs 8,000. More details here.

Thus, our recommendation would be to prepone your purchase if you were already planning buying a car from the Japanese manufacturer. This way, not only do you beat the price hike, you also avail discounts which add some more value to your hard-earned money.